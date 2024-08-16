J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 1,423 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,599.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 1,240,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

