Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.09. 41,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.