Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $344.28. 145,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,629. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.77.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
