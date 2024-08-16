Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $344.28. 145,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,629. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

