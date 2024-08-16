Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,480 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $359,602.32.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. 3,245,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

