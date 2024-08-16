JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $5.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 8,832,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $634,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 218.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

