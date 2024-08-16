JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 8.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 291,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 867,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

