Jito Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $270.17 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $270.17 million and $52.82 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jito has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,609,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.41429355 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $50,377,742.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

