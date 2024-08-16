John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.78

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.78 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 24822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

