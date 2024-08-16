Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 10.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,237,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $382.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.