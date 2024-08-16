Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $331,178,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $229,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. 1,981,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $383.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

