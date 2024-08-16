Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.