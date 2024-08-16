Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) & ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Head to Head Review

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ANTA Sports Products pays an annual dividend of $5.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ANTA Sports Products pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Outdoors pays out 280.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors 0.82% 0.97% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Johnson Outdoors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 14.38 Johnson Outdoors $583.32 million 0.63 $19.53 million $0.47 75.96

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than ANTA Sports Products. ANTA Sports Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ANTA Sports Products and Johnson Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats ANTA Sports Products on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

