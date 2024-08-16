JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target to $11.10

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.10 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after buying an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its position in Amcor by 2,741.7% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

