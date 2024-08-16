Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON JDG traded up GBX 150 ($1.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £106 ($135.34). 3,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($93.21) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($156.41). The company has a market cap of £703.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,256.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of £106.34.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.48), for a total value of £116,721 ($149,030.90). Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

