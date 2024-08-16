Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDGFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Judges Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON JDG traded up GBX 150 ($1.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £106 ($135.34). 3,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($93.21) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($156.41). The company has a market cap of £703.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,256.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of £106.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.48), for a total value of £116,721 ($149,030.90). Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.