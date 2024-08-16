K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.23. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.80.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

