Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

KMDA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 78,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,272. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

