Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $113.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Stock Up 0.4 %

PLMR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 46,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,026 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,634.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.