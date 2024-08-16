Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $83.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.57.

K stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,352,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

