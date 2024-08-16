Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

Kelly Services Stock Up 1.0 %

KELYA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,656. Kelly Services has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kelly Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.