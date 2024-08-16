KeyCorp Raises ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $67.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $64.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ATI by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,258,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

