Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 37,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,583. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.28. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.