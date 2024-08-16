Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 37,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,583. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.28. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kezar Life Sciences
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.