Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.75.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.69 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00. In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$116,022.00. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $466,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

