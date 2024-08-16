Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $29.33 million and $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,298,659 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

