KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $930.29. 1,183,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,686. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $884.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.12.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

