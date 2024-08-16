K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,360.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $12.59 on Friday. 7,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

