K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,360.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $12.59 on Friday. 7,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
