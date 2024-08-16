Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 148.9% in July

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kubota Price Performance

KUBTY stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.05. 30,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,637. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kubota has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

