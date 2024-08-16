KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of KULR stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.75.
KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.
