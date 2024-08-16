Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.2 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

