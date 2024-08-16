Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$187.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$181.00 to C$187.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Lassonde Industries Stock Down 2.5 %
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
