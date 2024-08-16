Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Lear Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

