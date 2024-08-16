Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.89. 890,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

