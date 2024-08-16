Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.50. 321,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.88.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
