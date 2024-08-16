Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,627 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.