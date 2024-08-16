Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,380 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 328,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 308,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,935. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.