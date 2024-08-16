Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 956 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $396.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

