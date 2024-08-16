Leede Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE EXE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. 21,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The firm has a market cap of C$690.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.35. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$8.30.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

