Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEGN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

