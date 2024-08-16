LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LifeSpeak from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday.

LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

