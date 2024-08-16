LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LifeSpeak from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Price Performance
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LifeSpeak
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.