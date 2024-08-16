Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

