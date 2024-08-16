Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,838,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 876,653 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Liquidia by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Liquidia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

