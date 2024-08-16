Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAC. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.