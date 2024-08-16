LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million.
LiveOne Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LiveOne by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveOne
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.