Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 822,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 162,369 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 49,556 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

