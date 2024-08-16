L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

