L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRLCY
L’Oréal Stock Up 0.6 %
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.