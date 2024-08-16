Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,505 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $135,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,664. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

