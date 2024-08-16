Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 547,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,344. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.94.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.