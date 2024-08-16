Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $44.65 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.19. 2,573,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,309. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.