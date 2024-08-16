Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.04. 764,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

