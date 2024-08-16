Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,084 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 48,456,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.