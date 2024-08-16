Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 6,343,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

